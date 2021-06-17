HCSO: Skeletal remains found in Hidalgo County

An investigation is ongoing after deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office discovered skeletal remains near the city of Mission.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery in a social media post.

On Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 8:05 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Military Parkway and Inspiration Road in Mission, Texas, after Skeletal remains were located in the area. An autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is currently ongoing. pic.twitter.com/tIhgFlz85Z — Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) June 17, 2021

An autopsy has been ordered.