HCSO: Skeletal remains found in Hidalgo County

2 hours 42 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, June 17 2021 Jun 17, 2021 June 17, 2021 10:35 AM June 17, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

An investigation is ongoing after deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office discovered skeletal remains near the city of Mission.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery in a social media post.

“Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Military Parkway and Inspiration Road in Mission, Texas, after Skeletal remains were located in the area,” the department said in a social media post.

An autopsy has been ordered. 

