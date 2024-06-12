HCSO: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified, previously arrested on family violence charges

The man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday night has been identified as an Edinburg resident who has been previously arrested on family violence charges.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Enrique Longoria said 51-year-old Ruben Ollarzabal Chairez was killed after he lunged at deputies and threw a knife at them.

The incident occurred at around 6:20 p.m. when a 911 call was received from a female caller claiming her father-in-law had stabbed her mother-in-law.

Deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of West Drive in rural Edinburg, where they made contact with a man, later identified as Chairez, holding a knife.

Longoria said Chairez refused to follow verbal commands by deputies to drop the knife.

He said deputies urged Chairez to drop the knife and speak with them, but he continued to refuse. Deputies attempted to subdue Chairez with the use of a taser and "less-than-lethal" rubber shotgun rounds, which were not effective.

Deputies continued with verbal commands when Chairez lunged at them and threw the knife in their direction. This caused law enforcement to fire their weapons, fatally wounding Chairez, according to Longoria.

Deputies provided life-saving aid until EMS arrived at the location; a short time later, Chairez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies made contact with the family, who reported no injuries.

Longoria said investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spoke with witnesses who said Chairez "was upset for some reason" and placed a knife against the neck of his wife inside the residence. Investigators observed the wife had no injuries as reported by family members.

Longoria said it was later revealed Chairez had a previous family violence arrest back in February for "threatening to kill his wife." Chairez was arrested for terroristic threat of family.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Officer-Involved Shooting Team is investigating the incident and will forward their findings to the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office for a Grand Jury review.

Longoria said, as per policy and protocol, all five deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The deputies have a range of law enforcement experience from one to eight years of service.

The criminal investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office is urging anyone with any information to call 956-383-8114 or call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.