Headed to the pumpkin patch? Health experts have a few tips

2 hours 16 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 October 12, 2020 6:43 PM October 12, 2020 in News - Local
By: Marisol Villarreal

Pumpkin patches are a Halloween tradition.

Running a pumpkin patch during a pandemic, though, required a few changes.

Masks and social distancing are now required. Visitors are also reminded to use hand sanitizer or wash their hands after handling pumpkins.

