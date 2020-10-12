Headed to the pumpkin patch? Health experts have a few tips
Pumpkin patches are a Halloween tradition.
Running a pumpkin patch during a pandemic, though, required a few changes.
Masks and social distancing are now required. Visitors are also reminded to use hand sanitizer or wash their hands after handling pumpkins.
Watch the video the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Planned Parenthood will offer free HIV tests on Thursday
-
Headed to the pumpkin patch? Health experts have a few tips
-
Senior Medicare Patrol warns seniors about Medicare fraud
-
Cameron County bar owners await decision on reopening
-
Cameron County elections administrator warns about common mail-in ballot mistakes