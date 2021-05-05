x

Health Care Unlimited holding weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics

By: KRGV Digital

A McAllen-based home health care service will administer COVID-19 vaccines every Thursday during the month of May.

Health Care Unlimited will be administering the Pfizer vaccine every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their office, located at 1100 E. Laurel Ave. in McAllen.

Those wanting to register for the vaccine can do so online and can call 956-994-9911 for more information. 

