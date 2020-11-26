x

Health experts predict COVID-19 surge after Thanksgiving holiday

Thursday, November 26 2020
By: Allysa Cole

South Texas Health System McAllen said they're ready for a possible COVID-19 surge but hope people do there part to avoid the spread of the virus. 

South Texas Health System McAllen CEO Todd Mann said even with a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, people should continue to follow the CDC guidelines. 

"Right now we're OK," Mann said. "But if we see a massive surge it's going to be tight."

Health experts advise those who will proceed with family gatherings to take the meal outside to a patio, garage or similar open space. 

