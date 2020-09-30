Health experts say Latinos are 3 times more likely to be infected by COVID-19

Physicians from across the country discussed what can be done to prevent future disparities in the Latino community in a virtual conference on Wednesday.

They addressed vaccine development, infection and death statistics, and what Rio Grande Valley hospitals saw during the surge.

Dr. Peter Jay Hotez, Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor said Latinos are three times as likely to be infected and twice as likely to die from the virus. Adding that, this is a result of longstanding health, economic, and social inequities.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House coronavirus task force member said the topic of vaccines and the need for Latinos to participate in clinical trials to ensure a positive outcome for all Americans.

