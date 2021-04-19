Health experts say vaccine hesitancy, work schedules impact demand for COVID-19 shots

As mass vaccination efforts continue across the Rio Grande Valley, health officials are noticing a drop in the demand for the coronavirus vaccine.

None of the four counties in the Valley have reached the 50% mark of complete vaccination among residents; Starr County is at 48%, Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy are all in the 30% range.

Several months ago, miles of cars with people, sometimes camping out overnight, were seen across the Valley.

Now, vaccine providers like Raymondville Independent School District are urgently asking people to get the vaccine.

While vaccine hesitancy is one reason for the drop in demand, state health officials said work schedules could also be why providers aren’t seeing as many people lining up for a shot.

However, local and state health officials say that everyone should get a vaccine as soon as possible to return to everyday life.

