Health official advises parents to get their child vaccinated amid pandemic

4 hours 57 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 September 09, 2020 11:48 AM September 09, 2020 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo

Since the pandemic started many Rio Grande Valley residents have been putting off getting their children vaccinated. 

Cameron County Health Official Dr. James Castillo said people are putting their health at risk all, because they are worried they will contract COVID-19. 

"We want to make sure parents know — please get your children vaccinated,” Castillo said. "We can't let our guard down and not take advantage of vaccines that are currently available."

