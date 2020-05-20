Health official: Coronavirus outbreak taking a toll on mental health

May is mental health awareness month – health officials say mental health needs to be on everyone's mind amid the pandemic.

South Texas Health’s Behavioral Hospital Director Joseph Garcia says they are seeing an increase of people with depression and anxiety.

Garcia adds that people may often feel insecure about how they’re feeling as they are dealing with changes.

Anyone feeling overwhelmed and in need of talking to someone right away can call 1-800-273-8255.

