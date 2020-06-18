Health officials across the Valley report total of 181 more COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

On Thursday, a total of 181 more people testing positive for the coronavirus was reported across the Rio Grande Valley and two more virus-related deaths.

In Hidalgo County, 100 more COVID-19 cases were announced, along with one more person dying due to the virus. The patient who died was man from Edinburg in his 60s with underlying conditions, according to a news release from the county.

Thursday’s new cases jump its total to 1,447 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Hidalgo County. The new death toll in the county is now at 20.

According to the news release from Hidalgo County, the number of people hospitalized rose to 99, including 10 patients in intensive care units.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 631 have been released from isolation in Hidalgo County. According to the news release, there are 796 known active cases in the county and 1,428 tests pending.

State health officials in Willacy County confirmed four more COVID-19 cases — bringing its total up to 75 known cases.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services, two of the new cases are males in their 20s, a female in her 30s and a woman in her 40s.

In Starr County, the health authority, Dr. Jose Vazquez, confirmed on Thursday seven more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Dr. Vazquez, there are now a total of 227 confirmed cases in Starr County. Forty-seven have recovered and there are currently 179 known active cases.

Cameron County announced on Thursday 70 more people tested positive for the virus, making a jump to 1,371 total cases. The county reported in a news release an additional COVID-19 related death of a 76-year-old woman from Brownsville, raising its death total to 48.

Of the total number of confirmed virus cases in Cameron County, 857 people have recovered.

As of June 18, there have been 3,120 COVID-19 cases reported in the Valley and 71 deaths since the start of the pandemic.