Health officials announce three more coronavirus cases in Willacy County

State health officials in Willacy County on Monday announced three more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 19.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the new patients are identified as a man in his 40s, who is linked to a previous case, a woman in her 30s, linked to a previous case, and a woman in her 50s, who transmitted the virus through the community.

Of the 19 Willacy County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 13 have recovered and one virus-related death is reported.