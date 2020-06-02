x

Health officials confirm 20th case of coronavirus in Willacy County

4 hours 39 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 June 02, 2020 8:09 AM June 02, 2020 in News - Local

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday announced that an additional person in Willacy County had tested positive for the coronavirus - bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 20.

The new case is a woman in her 30s, who contracted the virus by being in contact with another positive case, according to a DSHS news release.

“DSHS is supporting Willacy County in identifying any close contacts of the patients so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms,” according to DSHS.

