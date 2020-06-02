Health officials confirm 20th case of coronavirus in Willacy County

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday announced that an additional person in Willacy County had tested positive for the coronavirus - bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 20.

The new case is a woman in her 30s, who contracted the virus by being in contact with another positive case, according to a DSHS news release.

“DSHS is supporting Willacy County in identifying any close contacts of the patients so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms,” according to DSHS.