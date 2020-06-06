Health officials confirm four additional cases of coronavirus in Willacy County, total of 32

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced on Saturday that four additional residents in Willacy County had tested positive for the coronavirus - bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 32.

The new cases were identified as a male in his teens whose transmission mode is community acquired, a woman in her 60s whose transmission mode is contact with a positive case, a woman in her 50s whose transmission mode was community acquired and a boy in his 10s whose transmission mode is contact with a positive case, according to a DSHS news release.

“DSHS is supporting Willacy County in identifying any close contacts of the patients so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms,” according to DSHS.