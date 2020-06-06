x

Health officials confirm four additional cases of coronavirus in Willacy County, total of 32

3 hours 39 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 June 06, 2020 8:28 AM June 06, 2020 in News - Local

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced on Saturday that four additional residents in Willacy County had tested positive for the coronavirus - bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 32.

The new cases were identified as a male in his teens whose transmission mode is community acquired, a woman in her 60s whose transmission mode is contact with a positive case, a woman in her 50s whose transmission mode was community acquired and a boy in his 10s whose transmission mode is contact with a positive case, according to a DSHS news release.

“DSHS is supporting Willacy County in identifying any close contacts of the patients so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms,” according to DSHS.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days