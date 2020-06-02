Health officials confirm second coronavirus-related death in Willacy County

State health officials confirmed on Tuesday a second coronavirus-related death in Willacy County.

The patient who died is identified as a man in his 60s, according to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services. He reportedly died on Saturday.

DSHS had announced two more COVID-19 cases early Tuesday. According to news releases from DSHS, the new patients are women, one in their 50s and the other in her 30s. Both are linked to previous cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in Willacy County is 21.