Health officials confirm sixth virus case in Willacy County

RAYMONDVILLE – Willacy County confirmed its sixth coronavirus case.

The new case involves a woman in her 20s and is reportedly linked to a previous patient, according to a release. The woman was ordered to isolate at home.

As of 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, there are 427 known cases in the Rio Grande Valley.

On April 4, officials announced a man in his 60s had died due to the virus, becoming the county's first virus-related death.