Health officials confirm thirteenth case of coronavirus in Willacy County

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Saturday announced that an additional person in Willacy County had tested positive for the coronavirus - bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 13.

The new case is a man in his 50s, who contracted the virus as a result of community spread, according to a DSHS news release.

“The patient has completed DSHS monitored isolation and has been released from isolation following established CDC guidelines,” according to DSHS.