Health officials finding more efficient ways to hold vaccination clinics

As COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue to pop up in the Rio Grande Valley, health officials are looking for more efficient ways to hold them.

Sunday was day one of DHR Health's three-day vaccination clinic. This clinic had the community pre-register online so they can be given a time slot and day to show up. By Tuesday, 6,825 people will have received their first dose of the Pfizer Vaccine.

"I think, obviously, nobody wants to play favorites," said Dr. Robert Martinez, DHR Health's Chief Medical Officer. "Everyone's kind of working on the honor system, but it needed a way to be accessible to as many people as possible in a fair manner."

