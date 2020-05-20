Health officials in Willacy County confirm 15th coronavirus case
On Wednesday, state health officials announced a fifteenth coronavirus case in Willacy County.
According to a news release from Texas Health and Human Services, the new case is a man in his 50s and is currently under isolation.
How he transmitted the virus is still under investigation.
