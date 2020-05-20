x

Health officials in Willacy County confirm 15th coronavirus case

3 hours 1 minute 52 seconds ago Wednesday, May 20 2020 May 20, 2020 May 20, 2020 8:11 PM May 20, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

On Wednesday, state health officials announced a fifteenth coronavirus case in Willacy County.

According to a news release from Texas Health and Human Services, the new case is a man in his 50s and is currently under isolation.

How he transmitted the virus is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days