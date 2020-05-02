Health protocols enforced as La Plaza Mall reopens in McAllen

Businesses across the Rio Grande Valley are starting to reopen to hopefully gain the thousands of dollars they lost because of the coronavirus, but now hygiene is a major part of their business plans.

Doors at La Plaza Mall in McAllen opened at 11 a.m. on Friday and dozens were already in line. People were greeted by a security guard, which will be the temporary normal.

Mall officials say they will control crowds, which will be monitored through cameras and a guard can encourage people to social distance.

No masks are required but highly encouraged and individual stores are responsible for maintaining no more than 25 percent capacity.

For more information regarding the statewide minimum standard health protocols announced by Governor Greg Abbott

