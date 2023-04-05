Heart of the Valley: Diabetes screenings happening Thursday in the lower Valley
Those hoping to prevent diabetes need to be screened for it.
As part of Channel 5 News’ Heart of the Valley series, free diabetes screening swill be held Thursday, April 6 from 8 a.m. and noon at the following locations:
Brownsville
- 2250 Boca Chica Blvd
- 1628 Central Blvd
- 2950 Southmost Rd
- 2155 Paredes Lane Rd
Harlingen
- 613 Exp. 83
- 1103 Morgan Blvd
- 1213 S. Commerce St
San Benito
- 1095 W. Bus 77
A full list of the free screenings happening through the month of April can be found in our Heart of the Valley page.
