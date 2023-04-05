Heart of the Valley: Diabetes screenings happening Thursday in the lower Valley

Those hoping to prevent diabetes need to be screened for it.

As part of Channel 5 News’ Heart of the Valley series, free diabetes screening swill be held Thursday, April 6 from 8 a.m. and noon at the following locations:

Brownsville

2250 Boca Chica Blvd

1628 Central Blvd

2950 Southmost Rd

2155 Paredes Lane Rd

Harlingen

613 Exp. 83

1103 Morgan Blvd

1213 S. Commerce St

San Benito

1095 W. Bus 77

A full list of the free screenings happening through the month of April can be found in our Heart of the Valley page.