Heart of the Valley: Diabetes screenings happening Thursday in the lower Valley

2 hours 11 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, April 05 2023 Apr 5, 2023 April 05, 2023 6:49 PM April 05, 2023 in News - Local

Those hoping to prevent diabetes need to be screened for it.

As part of Channel 5 News’ Heart of the Valley series, free diabetes screening swill be held Thursday, April 6 from 8 a.m. and noon at the following locations:

Brownsville

  • 2250 Boca Chica Blvd
  • 1628 Central Blvd
  • 2950 Southmost Rd
  • 2155 Paredes Lane Rd

Harlingen

  • 613 Exp. 83
  • 1103 Morgan Blvd
  • 1213 S. Commerce St

San Benito

  • 1095 W. Bus 77

A full list of the free screenings happening through the month of April can be found in our Heart of the Valley page. 

