Heavy rain impacting Valley farmers

The stormy weather in the past week could impact the season for farmers.

"Since May we've had eight plus inches here,” Edinburg farmer Mike Helle said. “We've had a couple inches each time and this past Saturday, we had 60 miles an hour winds, four inches of rain, and it blew the vines around and we were just recovering from that."

On Wednesday - more heavy rain poured down across the Rio Grande Valley.

"The grounds saturated,” Helle said. “It's taking longer to dry, and the watermelons are ready to harvest."

Helle will have to hold of harvesting for now. Farmers are unable to work the land due to the wet and muddy conditions.

"We can't get back into the fields for three or four days,” Helle said. “We could probably try to mud it through there but it's not very fun. You can tear up and lose your crop."

At a time when farmers should be harvesting and getting ready to sell - conditions like this can be a gamble.