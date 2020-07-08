Hidalgo, Cameron counties report 14 new COVID-19 related deaths, 401 more cases

Health officials in Hidalgo and Cameron counties reported on Wednesday a total of 14 additional coronavirus-related deaths and 401 new cases.

Hidalgo County reported on Wednesday 13 more people died due to coronavirus complications. The newly reported deaths bring the county’s total to 103.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the patients who died were over the age of 40. The county also announced 278 more people tested positive for the virus — bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 6,060.

Currently, there are 712 under hospitalization, including 191 in intensive care units in Hidalgo County.

Of the total number of people in Hidalgo County who tested positive for the disease, 2,797 have been released from isolation.

There are currently 3,160 known active cases in Hidalgo County and 1,142 people waiting for results, according to a county news release.

In Cameron County, health officials announced the death of a 74-year-old man resided at a Brownsville nursing home. He died due to COVID-19.

There is now a total of 71 virus-related deaths in Cameron County, according to a news release from the county.

Officials also reported 123 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The newly added cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Cameron County to 3,120.

Of the total number of confirmed cases in Cameron County, 2,285 individuals have reportedly recovered.