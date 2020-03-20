Hidalgo Co. makes changes at jails, dispatch centers amid COVID-19 concerns

Hidalgo County officials announced Friday that the Sheriff’s Office is making changes at jails and dispatch centers in order to follow social distancing measures.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says some reports are being taken over the phone in order to minimize face-to-face contact for officers.

Dispatchers are also working on questions to screen callers for symptoms, Guerra said.

He adds that anyone who is admitted to the county jail will have their temperature taken, as well as questioned and screened.

Guerra and Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr add that anyone price gouging could be fined up to $1,000 and could face up to 180 days in jail.