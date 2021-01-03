Hidalgo Co. Residents Fed Up with Rodent Problem

GRANJENO – A Hidalgo County resident said he’s fed up with rats plaguing his property.

Granjeno resident Arasmo Garza said rodents are adding even more damage to his home which has yet to recover from a previous storm. He said his walls are riddled with tiny holes.

“I kill a bunch of them but there’s still some more,” he said. “(There’s) a lot of holes in my kitchen and in the bathroom... I don’t know how they get down.”

Garza said the issue might be linked to the powerful wind storm that tore through the town last year.

“Ever since that storm, I had three windows broken. The rats just started coming in,” he said.

Garza, who is on disability, said an exterminator is out of the question. Instead, he placed several traps throughout his home.

“It’s kind of hard to do it by yourself, but I’m trying,” he said.

According the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, people can maintain their lawn to avoid pest hanging around tall grass.

They also recommend residents properly throw out food in a trash bin or dumpster. They should make sure the dumpster doesn’t overflow and is kept at a fair distance from their home, on pavement and not on soil. They added rats can dig into the ground.

Garza said since he can’t afford an exterminator, he’ll continue to follow the previous tips mentioned.

HHS also states rats and mice begin to be more active due to their mating season in spring. Anyone can report a rodent problem to them by calling 311 and asking for the report to be sent to their department.