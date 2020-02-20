Hidalgo Co. Sheriff's Office holds 'Prepared Not Scared' training
EDINBURG – The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office will be holding a preparedness training event 9 a.m. Thursday at the Community Resource Center in Edinburg.
They will be covering crime prevention, fire safety, and the 2020 Census.
Organizers say the goal is to make sure everyone in the county knows about the available sources.
