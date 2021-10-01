Hidalgo County: All 8 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

All 8 people who reportedly died due to COVID-19 were unvaccinated, Hidalgo County said in its Friday COVID-19 report.

One man and seven women died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest was a woman in her 20s from McAllen.

Since the pandemic began, 3,347 people have died as a result of the virus.

In their latest report, the county also reported 314 new cases of the disease. Of those cases, 129 are among children ages 0-11.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 129 12-19 81 20s 25 30s 23 40s 16 50s 20 60s 10 70+ 10 Total: 314

There are currently 171 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 153 are adult patients and 18 are pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 78 are in intensive care units, including 75 adults and three children.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, two staff members and 28 students tested positive for the virus, according to the report.

Since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 726 staff members and 2,855 students have tested positive.

Since the pandemic began, 115,420 people have tested positive in the county. Of those total positive cases, 1,646 remain active.

