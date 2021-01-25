Hidalgo County and PSJA to host community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday

Hidalgo County and PSJA will be hosting another COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the community on Tuesday.

This clinic will be held at PSJA Memorial Early College High School in Alamo on 800 S. Alamo Road.

According to a news release, the location will have limited number of doses available of the Moderna vaccine to distribute to the public. Wristbands will be distributed on Monday, Jan. 25 starting at 5 pm. for all who qualify.

The vaccines will be distributed on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 a.m. by Hidalgo County Health and Human Services.

The qualifications to receive the vaccine include:

• Being a health care professional

• People 65 and older

• People who are 18 and older with at least one chronic medical condition that will put them at risk for severe illness from the coronavirus.

o Cancer

o Chronic kidney disease

o Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

o Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

o Solid organ transplantation

o Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30kg/m2 or higher0

o Pregnancy

o Sickle cell disease

o Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Those who are 18 and over, must show up with medications, prescriptions and proof of conditions above to receive the vaccine. (This doesn't include someone who is 65 and older or a health care professional.)