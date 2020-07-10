Hidalgo County announces 19 more coronavirus-related deaths, 393 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Friday 19 more people died due to complications related to the coronavirus. The newly reported deaths bring the county’s total to 142.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, 393 more people tested positive for the virus — bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 7,727.

Currently, there are 798 people hospitalized with complications from the virus, including 198 in intensive care units in Hidalgo County.

There are currently 4,696 known active cases in Hidalgo County and 1,124 people waiting for results, according to a county news release.