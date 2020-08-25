Hidalgo County announces 20 more coronavirus-related deaths, 782 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Tuesday 20 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 782 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,121 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 25,951.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends that have lost a loved one,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “The CDC suggests the best way to protect yourself and reduce the spread of the virus is to limit your interactions with other people as much as possible and to take precautions when you do interact with others. This includes washing your hands frequently, covering your nose and mouth with a face covering, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily, and monitor your health.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 371 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 145 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,274 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,556 known active cases in Hidalgo County.