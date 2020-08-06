Hidalgo County announces 22 more coronavirus-related deaths, 404 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported in Thursday 22 more deaths due to coronavirus complications and 404 additional people tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 765 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 19,103.

“My most sincere condolences to the loved ones of the 22 Hidalgo County neighbors,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richad F. Cortez. “If you have fully recovered from COVID-19, you may be able to help patients currently fighting the infection by donating your plasma. Because you fought the infection, your plasma now contains COVID-19 antibodies. These antibodies may be able to be used to help others fight off the disease.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 745 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 266 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,710 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 4,268 known active cases in Hidalgo County.





