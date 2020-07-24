Hidalgo County announces 23 more coronavirus-related deaths, 564 additional cases

Hidalgo County announced on Friday 23 more people died due to complications related to the coronavirus.

Also 564 additional residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 15,153.

The newly reported deaths bring the county’s total to 456.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends that have lost a loved one,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “You can reduce your chances of being infected or spreading COVID-19 by taking simple precautions. If you need to leave your house, only leave for essential business. Please do your part in wearing a mask, washing your hands or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to avoid infecting others.”

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, a total of 7,274 people have been released from isolation since the pandemic began.

There are currently 7,423 known active cases in the county. 1,025 people are hospitalized with complications from the virus, including 231 in intensive care units in Hidalgo county.