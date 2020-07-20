Hidalgo County announces 34 more coronavirus-related deaths, 524 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Monday 34 more people died due to complications related to the coronavirus, while 524 additional residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 12,787.

The newly reported deaths bring the county’s total to 318.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, a total of 5,266 people have been released from isolation since the pandemic began.

There are currently 7,203 known active cases in the county. 1,024 people are hospitalized with complications from the virus, including 228 in intensive care units in Hidalgo county.