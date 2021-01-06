Hidalgo County announces details for COVID-19 vaccine clinic in La Joya

Hidalgo County announced details Thursday about plans for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in La Joya.

Hidalgo County will hold the community vaccination clinic at the Lincoln Building, 801 College Drive, La Joya, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

Vaccinations will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday and continue until all vaccines have been administered.

Only health care workers, people age 65 or older, and people with certain medical conditions will be vaccinated.

People will be vaccinated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Click here for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Click here for a copy of Hidalgo County's pre-screening forms.