Hidalgo County balloting committee member tests positive for COVID-19

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced Wednesday that one of their balloting members tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, "The county recently learned that a member of the Hidalgo County balloting committee has tested positive for COVID-19."

Hidalgo County has now advised the chairmen of both parties to consider alternative appointees in case others on the balloting committee test positive for COVID-19.

The affected committee member is now in isolation.