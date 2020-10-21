x

Hidalgo County balloting committee member tests positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, October 21 2020

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced Wednesday that one of their balloting members tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, "The county recently learned that a member of the Hidalgo County balloting committee has tested positive for COVID-19." 

Hidalgo County has now advised the chairmen of both parties to consider alternative appointees in case others on the balloting committee test positive for COVID-19. 

The affected committee member is now in isolation. 

