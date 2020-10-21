Hidalgo County bans trick or treat and other door-to-door Halloween activities because of COVID-19

Graphic Credit: MGN

Concerned about the coronavirus, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a new emergency order Wednesday that prohibits door-to-door Halloween activities, including trick or treat.

The emergency order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 22.

“Public safety, particularly the safety of our children, was foremost in my mind as I signed these orders after consulting with local experts and elected officials,” Cortez said in a news release. “I recognize that these are extraordinary safety measures, but I also am mindful that COVID-19 remains an active and deadly threat to our community. Many computer models are already predicting a rise in cases toward the end of the year. This order seeks to mitigate that rise.”

While the order prohibits traditional door-to-door Halloween activities, including trick or treat, Hidalgo County will allow other types of Halloween events, including drive-by trick or treat and "Truck or Treat."

The order also advises Hidalgo County residents not to substitute costume masks for cloth masks unless the costume mask "is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers your mouth and nose and does not leave gaps around your face."