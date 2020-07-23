Hidalgo County business owners concerned after ‘stay at home’ order announced
Local business owners say they’re concerned after a new stay-at-home recommendation was announced in Hidalgo County.
Back in March, only essential businesses were allowed to open during stay at home orders – the city of McAllen data shows businesses saw a drop-in revenue after employers were forced to cut staff and hours.
President of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce Steve Ahlenius says many businesses still haven't recovered.
“They continue to suffer trying to keep their employees safe its two steps forward and one step back,” Ahlenius said.
Ronnie Larralde, Executive Director for the City Chamber, says businesses are hurting because of a drop in customers and the new at-home order, although just a recommendation, will only make it more difficult.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
City of Raymondville holds parade to encourage residents to fill the 2020...
-
Doctor speaks on new app designed to help patients communicate with physicians
-
Doctor: Getting retested for COVID-19 without symptoms could prolong self-isolation
-
Valley residents with underlying conditions taking precautions amid pandemic
-
Workers compensation for first responders who contract covid-19