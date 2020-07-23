Hidalgo County business owners concerned after ‘stay at home’ order announced

Local business owners say they’re concerned after a new stay-at-home recommendation was announced in Hidalgo County.

Back in March, only essential businesses were allowed to open during stay at home orders – the city of McAllen data shows businesses saw a drop-in revenue after employers were forced to cut staff and hours.

President of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce Steve Ahlenius says many businesses still haven't recovered.

“They continue to suffer trying to keep their employees safe its two steps forward and one step back,” Ahlenius said.

Ronnie Larralde, Executive Director for the City Chamber, says businesses are hurting because of a drop in customers and the new at-home order, although just a recommendation, will only make it more difficult.

