Hidalgo County Commissioners Court issues burn ban

Courtesy of mgnonline.com.

The Hidalgo County Commissioners’ Court has issued a burn ban, effective immediately for up to 90 days.

Outdoor burning is restricted in unincorporated areas of the county. Household trash burning is permitted but only with a valid burn permit, according to a news release.

Burn permits can be "issued by and at the discretion of the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office", according to the release.

The fire marshal's office is located at 2814 S Business Hwy 281, Edinburg. Burn permits can be obtained Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m, according to the release.

Anyone caught violated the burn ban could be fined up to $500.