Hidalgo County Community Service Agency offers disaster relief services
If you live in the Monte Alto or La Villa area and were affected by the 2019 June flood, there's a chance to get some money back.
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is offering disaster relief services.
You can apply beginning Monday, April 26 starting at 9 a.m. at Monte Alto Early College High School located at 900 Valdez Avenue.
You will need a completed application, picture ID, proof of income for the last 30 days and a utility bill with a home address to apply.
Officials also ask you to bring photographs of damages or receipts or repair services.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports- Surprise ambulance bills
-
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency offers disaster relief services
-
Noncitizens have trouble getting vaccinated in the Valley
-
Rio Grande Valley cities, nonprofits to be reimbursed for money spent on...
-
Breached levees cause concern among Valley residents as hurricane season approaches— Sen....