Hidalgo County Community Service Agency offers disaster relief services

If you live in the Monte Alto or La Villa area and were affected by the 2019 June flood, there's a chance to get some money back.

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is offering disaster relief services.

You can apply beginning Monday, April 26 starting at 9 a.m. at Monte Alto Early College High School located at 900 Valdez Avenue.

You will need a completed application, picture ID, proof of income for the last 30 days and a utility bill with a home address to apply.

Officials also ask you to bring photographs of damages or receipts or repair services.

For more information, call 956-383-6240.