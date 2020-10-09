Hidalgo County Community Service Agency, Texas RioGrande Legal Aid offer assistance for people facing eviction amid pandemic

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is reminding people affected by COVID-19 that they're eligible for rental and mortgage assistance.

"Families are five and six months behind on their rent," said CSA Executive Director Jaime Longoria.

With funding allocated by Hidalgo County, the CSA was able to assist more than 1,000 families with rent and mortgage payments.

The CSA is also working with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid to help people faced with eviction.

TRLA received a $400,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation, which will allow the organization to provide free or low-cost legal services for people affected by COVID-19 and at risk of eviction.

