Hidalgo County confirms 16 more coronavirus-related deaths, 450 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported in Wednesday 16 more deaths due to coronavirus complications and 450 additional people tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 743 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 18,699.

“I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of another 16 Hidalgo County residents. My deepest sympathies go out to their friends and family,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “I urge you to protect yourself and your family from the COVID-19 virus. Masks are an additional step to help slow the spread of COVID-19 when combined with everyday preventive actions and social distancing in public settings.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 742 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 260 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,965 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 4,991 known active cases in Hidalgo County.