Hidalgo County confirms 9 new positive coronavirus cases
Hidalgo County announced on Saturday that nine people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total to 27.
Twenty-five of the people who have tested positive have been ordered to isolate themselves in their homes; another two Hidalgo County residents are in hospitals at undisclosed locations, Hidalgo County announced on Saturday.
Investigators with Hidalgo County Health and Human Services are working with each of the infected persons to determine who they may have had contact with and whether the infection is the result of travel, according to the Hidalgo County release.
The nine new positive coronavirus cases include:
- A 62-year-old male from McAllen
- A 38-year-old female from Mercedes
- A 50-year-old female from McAllen
- A 15-year-old male from San Juan
- A 24-year-old female from Pharr
- A 43-year-old male from McAllen
- A 48-year old female from Mission
- A 25-year-old female from Weslaco
- A 42-year-old male from Pharr
