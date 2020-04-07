Hidalgo County confirms first coronavirus-related death

EDINBURG – A coronavirus-related death was announced in Hidalgo County, the first in the county.

Officials say the patient was a 76-year-old Alamo man with underlying medical conditions.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Tuesday the man had been hospitalized for several weeks with a number of health issues and was recently tested for the coronavirus strain. His identity was not released.

According to a release, 15 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported to Hidalgo County health officials on Tuesday, including the Alamo man who died later in the day.

This brings the total number of Hidalgo County residents who have tested positive for coronavirus to 128. Of those, a total of 17 have been hospitalized. Three people who had been in a hospital were released because their conditions have improved, health officials said.

The announcement comes as the county amended its current shelter-at-home order Tuesday.

The changes to the order state anyone under the age of 17 will not be allowed on the streets without a parent or guardian. They will be allowed if they’re involved in an essential activity or if there’s an emergency.

The order was also extended through April 30.