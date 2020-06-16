Hidalgo County coronavirus cases rise by 143, set single day high
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced on Tuesday during a Facebook Live discussion 143 new coronavirus cases, the highest reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic, and two more virus-related deaths.
Cortez stated that the community is “in a war,” referring to residents as “soldiers”. He stressed the community to remind each other “politely” to take precautions by wearing a face covering and keeping their distance.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 1,255 and 17 deaths in Hidalgo County.
