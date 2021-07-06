Hidalgo County deputy constable recovering after weekend crash

A Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable is recovering following a weekend crash.

The deputy constable was hurt in a crash with a suspected drunk driver. It happened while she was on patrol Saturday morning.

Authorities say the driver -- who was killed in the crash -- caused two separate crashes.

The first happened in Mission, and the other in Palmview.

The deputy is said to be in good spirits, despite injuries to her legs.