Hidalgo County deputy constable recovering after weekend crash
A Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable is recovering following a weekend crash.
The deputy constable was hurt in a crash with a suspected drunk driver.
More News
News Video
-
Mission family searching for missing 16-year-old girl
-
LULAC urges Biden to take executive action in stopping National Guard troops...
-
Hidalgo County deputy constable recovering after weekend crash
-
McAllen officer suspended without pay following DWI arrest, records show
-
Harlingen city park now providing Wi-Fi