Hidalgo County deputy constable recovering after weekend crash

2 hours 56 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, July 06 2021 Jul 6, 2021 July 06, 2021 8:34 AM July 06, 2021 in News - Local

A Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable is recovering following a weekend crash.

The deputy constable was hurt in a crash with a suspected drunk driver. It happened while she was on patrol Saturday morning.

Authorities say the driver -- who was killed in the crash -- caused two separate crashes.

The first happened in Mission, and the other in Palmview.

The deputy is said to be in good spirits, despite injuries to her legs.

She continues her recovery at home.

