x

Hidalgo County distributing space heaters in person to qualifying residents

4 hours 38 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, February 02 2022 Feb 2, 2022 February 02, 2022 6:10 AM February 02, 2022 in News - Local

Hidalgo County will distribute space heaters in person to qualifying residents on Wednesday.

The giveaway will happen on a first-come, first-served basis at the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency located at 2524 N. Closer Blvd. in Edinburg.

To be eligible, residents must have:

  • Households with a member over the age of 60
  • Households with children ages 5 and under
  • Disabled household member
  • No other source of heat in household

Applicants must provide proof of income, a photo ID and proof of residency.

For more information, call 956-383-6240.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days