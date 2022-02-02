Hidalgo County distributing space heaters in person to qualifying residents
Hidalgo County will distribute space heaters in person to qualifying residents on Wednesday.
The giveaway will happen on a first-come, first-served basis at the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency located at 2524 N. Closer Blvd. in Edinburg.
To be eligible, residents must have:
- • Households with a member over the age of 60
- • Households with children ages 5 and under
- • Disabled household member
- • No other source of heat in household
Applicants must provide proof of income, a photo ID and proof of residency.
For more information, call 956-383-6240.
