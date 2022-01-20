x

Hidalgo County distributing space heaters to vulnerable households

3 hours 40 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, January 20 2022 Jan 20, 2022 January 20, 2022 1:32 PM January 20, 2022 in News - Local
Photo Credit: Hidalgo County

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency announced Thursday it is distributing space heaters to vulnerable households. 

A household must meet at least one of the following criteria:

  • • A household with a member over the age of 60 
  • • A household with children ages 5 and under 
  • • A disabled household member

Interested applicants must provide their most recent utility bill, proof of income and/or benefits, identification and proof of residency for every household member. 

Applications can be submitted online at www.hidalgocsa.org.

For more information contact the CSA office at 956-383-6240.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days