Hidalgo County distributing space heaters to vulnerable households
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency announced Thursday it is distributing space heaters to vulnerable households.
A household must meet at least one of the following criteria:
- • A household with a member over the age of 60
- • A household with children ages 5 and under
- • A disabled household member
Interested applicants must provide their most recent utility bill, proof of income and/or benefits, identification and proof of residency for every household member.
Applications can be submitted online at www.hidalgocsa.org.
For more information contact the CSA office at 956-383-6240.