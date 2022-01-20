Hidalgo County distributing space heaters to vulnerable households

Photo Credit: Hidalgo County

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency announced Thursday it is distributing space heaters to vulnerable households.

A household must meet at least one of the following criteria:

• A household with a member over the age of 60

• A household with children ages 5 and under

• A disabled household member

Interested applicants must provide their most recent utility bill, proof of income and/or benefits, identification and proof of residency for every household member.

Applications can be submitted online at www.hidalgocsa.org.

For more information contact the CSA office at 956-383-6240.