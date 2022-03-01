Hidalgo County Elections Department announces closure of Democratic polling location
The Hidalgo County Elections Department on Tuesday released an updated list of Democratic party polling locations for Election Day.
The updated list shows that the polling location at the Mission Fire Department Training Room located at 415 W. Tom Landry is now closed.
**UPDATE**— Hidalgo Elections (@HidalgoElect) March 1, 2022
Please view the UPDATED Democratic Party Election Day polling locations list.
Visit https://t.co/0cftUSJRJf for more election information. pic.twitter.com/rCuPN6ZZ6S
For more Election Day resources, head to krgv.com/elections.
