x

Hidalgo County Elections Department announces closure of Democratic polling location

2 hours 24 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, March 01 2022 Mar 1, 2022 March 01, 2022 9:10 AM March 01, 2022 in News - Local
Photo credit: Hidalgo County Elections Department

The Hidalgo County Elections Department on Tuesday released an updated list of Democratic party polling locations for Election Day. 

The updated list shows that the polling location at the Mission Fire Department Training Room located at 415 W. Tom Landry is now closed. 

For more Election Day resources, head to krgv.com/elections

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days