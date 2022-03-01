Hidalgo County Elections Department announces closure of Democratic polling location

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Elections Department

The Hidalgo County Elections Department on Tuesday released an updated list of Democratic party polling locations for Election Day.

The updated list shows that the polling location at the Mission Fire Department Training Room located at 415 W. Tom Landry is now closed.

**UPDATE**

Please view the UPDATED Democratic Party Election Day polling locations list.

Visit https://t.co/0cftUSJRJf for more election information. pic.twitter.com/rCuPN6ZZ6S — Hidalgo Elections (@HidalgoElect) March 1, 2022

For more Election Day resources, head to krgv.com/elections.