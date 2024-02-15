Hidalgo County emergency officials locate source of gas odor

Hidalgo County emergency management officials have located the source of the gas odor that was reported overnight.

According to county spokesperson Jaclyn Treviño, the odor came from a private business in the McCook area. They said the company had some product in their yard and a mix of heat and rain caused it to produce a gas smell.

Emergency Management Coordinator Ricardo Saldaña says there was no natural gas leak.

Treviño said the company is already working to resolve the issue.

The odor affected La Joya Independent School District. The district said in a news release that the safety of students and staff was a priority.

"We understand that situation like these can be unsettling, but rest assured that we are actively monitoring the situation and will keep you updated as we receive more information. Our primary concern is the well-being of everyone in our school community," La Joya ISD Superintendent Marcey Sorensen said in the news release.