Hidalgo County emergency officials may have determined location of natural gas odor

Officials in Hidalgo and Starr County are working to find out where the strong odor of gas is coming from.

Reports were made of the odor overnight.

Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management began their investigation and determined it was coming from the northwest of Alton and La Joya area.

The Starr County Sheriff's Office said they also received reports of the odor in the areas of Alto Bonito, Garciaville, La Casita, Las Lomas and FM 755.

Hidalgo County emergency officials say they may have pinpointed the location of the smell and are for further investigation to confirm the place and cause.

Hidalgo County spokesperson Jackie Treviño said there is no danger to the public.