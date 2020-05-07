Hidalgo County employee with fire marshal's office tests positive for coronavirus

Hidalgo County confirms an employee with the fire marshal’s office has tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

According to a county news release, the employee worked at the office located at the 1900 block of North Knights Drive in Pharr.

Health officials are working to determine who the employee may have had contact with at the office and what public areas they might have been. The office is being completely sanitized and will remain open to the public, according to the news release.

On Tuesday, county leaders voted to make face coverings mandatory at public buildings, including its parking lots.